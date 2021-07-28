AT&T, Cricket To Pay $3.25M In Suit Over Bad Prepaid Phones

Law360 (July 28, 2021, 8:41 PM EDT) -- AT&T and Cricket Wireless have been ordered by the Maryland Attorney General's Office to pay $3.25 million to customers in the state who purchased prepaid phones that the companies allegedly knew would stop working shortly after they merged. In an order filed July 21, the attorney general's Consumer Protection Division found that Cricket violated Maryland's Consumer Protection Act when it sold prepaid phones between the time its merger with AT&T was announced in 2013 and when it was finalized in 2015. Once the companies merged, about 50,000 of the phones sold to Maryland customers would no longer be compatible with its new...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS