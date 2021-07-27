Mich. Judge Who Guided Flint Water, UAW Cases Scales Back

Law360 (July 27, 2021, 8:15 PM EDT) -- Michigan U.S. District Judge David M. Lawson plans to take senior status next week after a 20-year judicial career that recently included high-profile cases involving the United Auto Workers union and lead-tainted water in Flint. The Eastern District of Michigan jurist submitted notice last week that he plans to assume senior status Aug. 6, the Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts reported Tuesday. Judge Lawson, who turns 70 this year, will enter semi-retirement after handling many cases that dealt with labor and employment law, class actions, product liability and the environment. For several years the judge has overseen a high-profile civil...

