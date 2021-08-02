Financial Consultant Sues Zambian Mining Co. For £14M

Law360, London (August 2, 2021, 5:07 PM BST) -- A British financial consultancy is suing a mining company and its parent for £14 million ($19.4 million) for breach of contract after they allegedly broke an exclusive contract to mine copper and other metals in Zambia. J Robbins Capital Partners Ltd. has told the High Court that Zamsort Ltd. and two other companies in its corporate group owe the consultancy just over £14 million after a deal to mine copper in the African country went awry. Zamsort, a Zambian mining company, entered into an exclusive contract with J Robbins as it sought investment for an untapped copper mine in the country, according to the June 14...

