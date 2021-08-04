Abbott Sues To Invalidate Rival's Diabetes Tech Patents

Law360, London (August 4, 2021, 2:21 PM BST) -- Abbott Laboratories has taken medical products rival Dexcom Inc. to court in an attempt to invalidate four U.K. patents held by the diabetes technology company for glucose monitoring systems that continuously track blood sugar levels. The claim is asking the High Court to declare the patents that cover sensors that automatically track and record an individual's glucose data invalid, because the science behind them is obvious to anyone in skilled in the medical device industry. The technology required no original inventive step by the U.S. company, according to the July 12 filing, which was recently made public. Abbott asserts that Dexcom's four patents...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS