Spanish Wind Towers Hit With 73% Duties By ITC

Law360 (July 27, 2021, 6:34 PM EDT) -- Wind towers imported from Spain will soon face a new 73% duty after a U.S. International Trade Commission vote Tuesday affirming that the underpriced clean energy components are unfairly hurting American industry. The ITC vote was unanimous among the five commissioner panel, according to a press release from the agency. "The United States International Trade Commission today determined that a U.S. industry is materially injured by reason of imports of utility scale wind towers from Spain that the U.S. Department of Commerce has determined are sold in the United States at less than fair value," the statement from the agency said....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS