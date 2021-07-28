Corporations Are Cherry-Picking Ch. 11 Judges, House Told

Law360 (July 28, 2021, 9:35 PM EDT) -- When it comes to Chapter 11 proceedings, big corporations have skipped past forum shopping and are now "hand-picking" judges who will be amenable to their requests, the House antitrust subcommittee heard Wednesday. Almost everyone at the two-hour hearing — witnesses, Republicans and Democrats alike — agreed that the bankruptcy code was in dire need of an update, although they differed on exactly what changes needed to be made. But the two legal issues that ate up a majority of the discussion time Wednesday were forum shopping and nonconsensual nondebtor releases. There are 374 federal bankruptcy judges on the bench across the...

