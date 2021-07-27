Arnold & Porter Prevails In Atty's Citizenship Bias Complaint

Law360 (July 27, 2021, 11:12 PM EDT) -- A U.S. Department of Justice immigration unit largely freed Arnold & Porter from a contract attorney's citizenship discrimination complaint, upholding a $2,000 fine but finding that the firm wasn't aware she opposed a requirement — which has since been dropped — that attorneys on a discovery project be only U.S. citizens. In an amended order released Tuesday, the Office for the Chief Administrative Hearing Officer of the DOJ's Executive Office for Immigration Review granted Arnold & Porter's summary judgment motion. The order held that the firm wasn't aware that contract attorney Temitope Ogunrinu opposed a legal staffing firm's requirement that applicants for...

