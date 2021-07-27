NY Pot Groups Seek Tax Breaks For Energy Efficiency

Law360 (July 27, 2021, 6:45 PM EDT) -- New York policymakers should develop a program allowing cannabis cultivators to meet energy efficiency and environmental standards in exchange for offsetting THC potency tax credits, a New York cannabis advocacy group urged Tuesday. The Castetter Cannabis Group, in a white paper, recommended that New York policymakers create a state "green seal" that would show a cannabis company has met certain energy efficiency and environmental standards. In exchange for the certification, those who qualify would be eligible for cuts to the state's tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, potency tax as a way to offset the costs of investing in the standards, the report said....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS