Brooklyn DA Tosses Over 3,500 Marijuana Cases

Law360 (July 28, 2021, 2:03 PM EDT) -- The Brooklyn district attorney's office has tossed nearly 3,600 cases related to marijuana offenses, the latest prosecutorial office in New York City to turn the page on an area of law enforcement that has weighed more heavily on people of color for decades, the office announced Tuesday. The move follows an earlier dismissal of 240 active cases involving marijuana charges following the legalization of cannabis in New York in the spring. "For too long, criminalization of marijuana has disproportionately impacted young people and communities of color whose members made up about 90% of those arrested," District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said in...

