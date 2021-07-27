Group Featuring Volkswagen Nears €2.5B Deal For Europcar

Law360 (July 27, 2021, 5:11 PM EDT) -- A group that includes Volkswagen AG is nearing an agreement to buy French rental car company Europcar Mobility Group SA at a valuation of roughly €2.5 billion ($3 billion), Europcar revealed on Tuesday. Talks are at an "advanced" stage, and in addition to Volkswagen, the consortium of suitors includes Attestor Ltd. and Pon Holdings BV, Europcar said in a statement. Attestor, which is based in the U.K., provides investment advisory services, while Pon Holdings is a transportation sector conglomerate based in the Netherlands. The companies are discussing a potential takeover that would see the buyers pay €0.50 per share. There are...

