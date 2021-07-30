Chamberlain Hrdlicka Adds 5 New Attys In Houston

Law360 (July 30, 2021, 4:45 PM EDT) -- Chamberlain Hrdlicka has added five attorneys in its Houston office in recent months, bolstering the firm's commercial litigation, securities, tax planning and transactional practice groups. The latest hires follow the firm's 2020 expansion, in which it added 14 attorneys to the Houston office. The firm's managing shareholder, Larry Campagna, told Law360 that the firm has been attracting "up-and-coming lawyers" by offering "the opportunity to grow professionally at an accelerated pace." "We've had a tremendous amount of demand in Houston for litigation, bankruptcy and tax issues recently, and the securities and corporate work has picked back up this year," Campagna said. "It's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS