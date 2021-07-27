9th Circ. OKs USDA Win In Clash Over Ads To Eat More Beef

Law360 (July 27, 2021, 10:08 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit affirmed the U.S. Department of Agriculture's summary judgment win against independent ranchers challenging assessments on cattle sales that fund industry groups' pro-beef consumption advertisements, holding in a published opinion Tuesday the advertisements are government speech exempt from First Amendment scrutiny. In their opinion Tuesday, the panel affirmed a lower court's grant of summary judgment to the USDA, rejecting a challenge by the Ranchers-Cattlemen Action Legal Fund United Stockgrowers of America, or R-CALF USA, to the Beef Promotion and Research Act of 1985 — which imposes a $1 mandatory assessment or a "checkoff" on each head of cattle sold...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS