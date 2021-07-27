OCC Names New Risk Officer Amid Broader Climate Risk Push

Law360 (July 27, 2021, 6:39 PM EDT) -- The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency announced Tuesday it has appointed a longtime agency risk professional as its first climate change risk officer, part of a broader push from acting comptroller Michael J. Hsu to accelerate the adoption of "climate change risk management practices" across the banking industry. Darrin Benhart, who has been with the agency for nearly three decades in various risk, credit and examinations-related roles, takes on the position as part of the agency's broader push to support the adoption of "effective climate risk management practices at banks," the OCC said. Hsu noted in a statement that...

