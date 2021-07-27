Cannabis Co. Drops Bid To Block Revised Ill. Licensing Plan

Law360 (July 27, 2021, 10:49 PM EDT) -- An adult-use cannabis dispensary license applicant dropped its federal court challenge to Illinois' revised licensing scheme Tuesday, the same day the company and the state were set to go head-to-head over whether to halt the impending license lottery. Sozo Illinois Inc. voluntarily dismissed its lawsuit against Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the state Department of Financial and Professional Regulation as the parties were set to appear for a hearing on Sozo's request that a judge temporarily restrain the state from carrying out its licensing scheme as revised. Sozo, whose Michigan-based parent company operates grow, processing and retail facilities, sued just last...

