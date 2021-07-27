Remington Offers To Pay Sandy Hook Victims' Families $33M

Law360 (July 27, 2021, 4:28 PM EDT) -- One day after a Connecticut judge cleared the way for families of nine victims killed in the Sandy Hook massacre to pursue claims against gunmaker Remington at trial, the bankrupt company agreed Tuesday to pay the families more than $3.6 million each in a settlement worth about $33 million. The gunmaker agreed Tuesday to pay the relatives of deceased victims of the Sandy Hook massacre $3.66 million each. (Photo by Daniel Karmann/picture alliance via Getty Images) The company lodged nine separate offers of compromise in state court, stating that it would pay Donna Soto and eight other relatives of deceased victims...

