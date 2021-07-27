Justice Dept. Hiring 'Many' Attys For Tech Cases

Law360 (July 27, 2021, 7:51 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice's Antitrust Division has embarked on a round of heavy hiring to beef up the ranks of trial attorneys who will help litigate pending enforcement actions against the biggest players in the technology industry. According to the DOJ's listing on usajobs.gov, the agency needs "many" lawyers to work in its Washington, D.C., or its San Francisco offices. The openings have been created amid several ongoing court cases and inquiries into alleged anti-competitive conduct at the state, federal and congressional level that put internet giants Facebook, Google and Amazon under the microscope. The DOJ said it's in need...

