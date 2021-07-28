Blockchain Co. Drops Trade Secrets Suit Against Early Backer

Law360 (July 28, 2021, 4:56 PM EDT) -- Canadian fintech BlockCrushr has agreed to dismiss a suit accusing one of its early investors — blockchain software company ConsenSys — of stealing its trade secrets, according to documents filed in New York federal court. BlockCrushr Inc. and ConsenSys Inc. on Tuesday filed a joint agreement to dismiss the suit without giving BlockCrushr the opportunity to try again. ConsenSys hailed the agreement as a win, saying Tuesday in a joint statement with BlockCrushr that the evidence had vindicated the company. "BlockCrushr has dismissed the lawsuit with prejudice after review of the evidence provided in discovery established that BlockCrushr's claims were entirely...

