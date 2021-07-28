DOJ Won't Defend GOP Rep. Mo Brooks In Capitol Riot Case

Law360 (July 28, 2021, 12:01 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice told a D.C. federal court Tuesday that it wouldn't be defending Rep. Mo Brooks in a lawsuit accusing him of helping to incite the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, saying the Alabama Republican hadn't acted within the scope of his office. "The record indicates that Brooks' appearance at the January 6 rally was campaign activity, and it is no part of the business of the United States to pick sides among candidates in federal elections," the Justice Department said in a court filing. The DOJ's decision came the same day that the U.S. House of Representatives general...

