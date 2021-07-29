How SEP Holders Can Mitigate The Effects Of Holdout

Law360 (July 29, 2021, 3:22 PM EDT) -- Patent holdout occurs when a manufacturer implements standard-essential patents without a license. The German Federal Court of Justice recently addressed holdout strategies in the 2020 Sisvel International S.A. v. Haier Deutschland GmbH decision,[1] and, in the 2019 TQ Delta LLC v. ZyXEL Communications Ltd. decision,[2] the U.K. High Court of Justice found that the defendant engaged in holdout for years. These recent decisions are welcome developments for SEP holders. As holdout is more widely recognized in courts around the world, it is important to understand its effects and why they occur. Our article clarifies the different market mechanisms through which holdout...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS