Winston & Strawn Continues White Collar Practice Growth

Law360 (July 29, 2021, 4:16 PM EDT) -- A former government attorney who prosecuted an ex-Illinois governor for bribery and a Chinese executive for stealing trade secrets from DuPont and Monsanto is the latest federal prosecutor to join Winston & Strawn's growing white collar team, the firm announced Thursday. Marc Krickbaum joined Winston & Strawn's Chicago office as a partner after working nearly a decade as an assistant U.S. attorney in Chicago and in Des Moines, Iowa, according to the firm. Krickbaum told Law360 Pulse that he had always planned on entering the private sector after working as a government attorney. He said he chose Winston & Strawn because...

