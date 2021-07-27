Cohen Weiss Partner Tapped For DOL Benefits Chief

Law360 (July 27, 2021, 9:14 PM EDT) -- The Biden administration announced Tuesday that it has nominated Cohen Weiss & Simon LLP partner Lisa Gomez to lead the U.S. Department of Labor's employee benefits unit, which produces and enforces the federal regulations that apply to employer-provided retirement and health care plans. Gomez has practiced benefits law for 27 years, since she graduated from Fordham University School of Law in 1994 and joined Cohen Weiss, a small New York City law firm that represents unions, union-affiliated benefit plans and workers in lawsuits. Gomez is admitted to practice in New York and New Jersey. Her clients have included union-affiliated pension plans,...

