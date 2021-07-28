Ink Seller Accuses HP Of Illegally Forcing Out Competition

Law360 (July 28, 2021, 6:24 PM EDT) -- HP Inc. has been accused of using intimidation and legal threats against discount printer ink sellers in order to maintain control over the prices at which HP-branded products are advertised and sold to consumers, according to a new lawsuit filed in New Jersey federal court. Ink Genie, a discount ink seller, alleged in a complaint Tuesday that the tech giant has employed unlawful means, including threats from its counsel to bring legal action against the New Jersey-based company for trademark and trade dress infringement. HP believes that its ink and toner products Ink Genie sells are materially different because they were...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS