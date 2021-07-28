Royal Mail Wins Appeal Over VAT Invoices

Law360, London (July 28, 2021, 3:37 PM BST) -- Hundreds of businesses suing Royal Mail Ltd. to reclaim value-added tax dating from 1977 do not have the right to force the postal company to issue invoices, a London appeals court ruled on Wednesday. The Court of Appeal has upheld a ruling by the High Court from January 2020. The panel of three justices found that the postal carrier does not have a statutory duty to hand over VAT invoices to the claimants in the Royal Mail Group Litigation, made up of approximately 340 businesses, universities and local governments. The group action arises from a decision by the European Court of...

