Chelsea FC Owner's Libel Case Over Putin Book Begins In UK

Law360, London (July 28, 2021, 4:18 PM BST) -- A lawyer for Russian businessman Roman Abramovich fought claims Wednesday that the Chelsea Football Club owner's lawsuit against HarperCollins is an attack on free speech, arguing that a book chronicling the rise of President Vladimir Putin contains defamatory passages. Hugh Tomlinson QC, counsel for Abramovich, told the High Court at a preliminary trial that the 2020 book "Putin's People" by Catherine Belton "repeats blatant inaccuracies" and contains a number of false statements. Tomlinson told Judge Amanda Tipples that when determining whether the 26 passages Abramovich has complained about are defamatory, the judge should focus specifically on the disputed words, as opposed...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS