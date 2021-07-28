Citizens Financial To Acquire Investors Bank In $3.5B Deal

Law360 (July 28, 2021, 4:25 PM EDT) -- Citizens Financial Group Inc. has agreed to acquire all outstanding shares of Investors Bancorp Inc. in a roughly $3.5 billion stock and cash deal steered by Sullivan & Cromwell LLP and Luse Gorman PC, according to a joint announcement from the banks Wednesday. The acquisition provides Citizens with a middle market and small business customer base and adds 154 branches in the northeast, including Investors' pending acquisition of eight branches of Berkshire Bank in New Jersey and eastern Pennsylvania, according to the announcement. Of the new branches, 130 are in the New York City metropolitan statistical area. "The acquisition of Investors, following on the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS