Ukrainian Businessman Loses $82.5M Row With Ex-Partner

Law360, London (July 28, 2021, 4:48 PM BST) -- A Ukrainian businessman cannot claw back $82.5 million spent buying a stake in a major industrial steel manufacturer, a London appeals court ruled on Wednesday, saying that the deal did not include interest in two luxury hotels and other assets. The Court of Appeal rejected an attempt by Sergiy Taruta to recover part of the $475 million he spent buying shares in Ukraine's Industrial Union of Donbass in 2009 from Vitali Gaiduk, a former deputy prime minister of Ukraine. The court held that there was no basis for Taruta's claim that Gaiduk had unjustly enriched himself through his company, Avonwick Holdings Ltd.,...

