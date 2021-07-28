Kirkland-Advised Family Office PPC Clinches $2.7B Fund

Law360 (July 28, 2021, 5:42 PM EDT) -- Chicago-based family office Pritzker Private Capital said Wednesday that it has sealed a $2.7 billion fund, dubbed PPC III, with legal advice from Kirkland & Ellis LLP. PPC III closed at its hard cap after beating an original target of $2 billion, according to an announcement from the firm. The fund features Pritzker family members, the firm said, as well as other family offices and institutional investors from North America, as well as Europe and Asia. The fund will focus on middle-market investing in family and founder-led businesses in sectors including manufacturing and health care, the announcement said. The capital raise...

