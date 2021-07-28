COVID-19 Suit Likely Moot Despite Delta Fears, 1st Circ. Says

Law360 (July 28, 2021, 4:29 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts arcade that was forced to close during the COVID-19 pandemic likely no longer has a case against the state's governor because the emergency orders have all been rescinded, a First Circuit panel said Wednesday, even as it acknowledged concerns about the Delta variant. Boston Bit Labs Inc. sued Gov. Charlie Baker and claimed the Republican stepped out of his lane by using the Civil Defense Act, a Cold War-era statute, to justify sweeping restrictions during the health crisis. In December the state's Supreme Judicial Court upheld the use of the CDA. But the First Circuit on Wednesday suggested that with businesses...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS