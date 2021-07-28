Activision Taps WilmerHale For Bias Probe After Lawsuit

Law360 (July 28, 2021, 10:30 AM EDT) -- Games maker Activision Blizzard has retained WilmerHale to investigate its workplace culture after a California agency filed a lawsuit accusing the company of widespread sexism and harassment. WilmerHale has been tapped to investigate the workplace culture of Activision Blizzard, amid allegations that women who work for the game maker are subjected to "constant sexual harassment." (Annie Pancak | Law360) Ahead of a planned staff walkout over the company's official statement on the lawsuit — which workers reportedly called "abhorrent and insulting" — Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick told employees in a letter Tuesday that their initial response was "tone deaf" and they...

