3 Firms Seek $1.3M In Fees From Zynerba CBD Gel Settlement

Law360 (July 28, 2021, 6:10 PM EDT) -- Pomerantz LLP, the Rosen Law Firm and Bronstein Gewirtz & Grossman LLC want more than $1.3 million for securing a $4 million settlement on behalf of investors claiming that CBD drugmaker Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. failed to disclose unfavorable results from a clinical trial. In documents filed Tuesday, lead plaintiffs Scott Whiteley and Harry Berger asked U.S. District Judge Nitza I. Quiñones Alejandro to grant their counsel's request for a fee of a third of the multimillion dollar settlement fund. They also asked the judge to approve reimbursement of litigation expenses of about $37,000, noting that Pomerantz incurred about $31,500 of those...

