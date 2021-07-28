Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Providers Say BCBS Can't Argue It's A Single Entity

Law360 (July 28, 2021, 7:56 PM EDT) -- Health care providers accusing Blue Cross Blue Shield organizations of thwarting competition by carving up the national market into service areas and refusing to compete against each other are asking an Alabama federal court to revisit the insurers' argument that it is a single entity.

In a motion for summary judgment filed Tuesday, health care providers argued BCBS is multiple entities working to manipulate the market. If granted, the judgment would wipe out one of BCBS' defenses and add leverage to their providers' arguments accusing it and the array of affiliated insurers of conspiring to divide the market among themselves and not...

