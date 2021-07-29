Key I-9 Compliance Steps To Prepare For Office Reopenings

Law360 (July 29, 2021, 4:19 PM EDT) -- Many employers have chosen dates in the fall for their official office reopenings and have spent many months considering all the complicated factors involved in the post-pandemic workplace. One time-sensitive topic that may have been overlooked is Form I-9, Employment Eligibility Verification compliance in the context of office reopening. While U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has allowed some flexibility for U.S. employers over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, the relaxed rules will no longer apply once employees are routinely and predictably in the office. Without this flexibility, employers must act quickly to (1) update I-9s completed during the pandemic pursuant to...

