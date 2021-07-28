Russia Faces New Defeat As Yukos Capital Awarded $5B

Law360 (July 28, 2021, 5:02 PM EDT) -- An international tribunal has ordered Russia to pay Yukos Oil Co.'s financing arm, Yukos Capital, $5 billion in yet another proceeding that arose out the Kremlin's dismantling of what was once the country's largest oil company. The tribunal, composed of chairman Campbell McLachlan QC, J. William Rowley QC and Brigitte Stern, concluded on July 23 that Moscow had illegally expropriated Yukos Capital's loans to its former parent company, Yukos Oil Co., and denied Yukos Capital justice in the Russian courts. Russia has been accused in this and other related proceedings of allegedly fabricating tax debts against Yukos Oil, which had been...

