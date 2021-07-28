Trade Court Still Unconvinced By Solar Cell Duty Calculations

Law360 (July 28, 2021, 6:39 PM EDT) -- A U.S. Court of International Trade judge on Wednesday shredded the government's attempt to justify its use of nitrogen price data from Thailand to value the product in Chinese solar cells, remanding the agency's determination for a fourth time. Judge Claire R. Kelly's order gave the U.S. Department of Commerce 60 days to once again either change its calculations or attempt to explain why it used Thailand as a surrogate country for valuing the nitrogen imports used in the production of solar cells in two administrative reviews of anti-dumping tariffs on Chinese solar cells. The CIT ruling follows a remand from the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS