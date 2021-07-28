Crypto Developers Seek $701K Sanctions For 'Baseless' Suit

Law360 (July 28, 2021, 9:45 PM EDT) -- The developers of cryptocurrency Nano sought over $701,000 in attorney fees and costs as a sanction after a token buyer dropped his proposed class action, telling a California federal court that some of the claims lobbed against them had been "legally baseless." The developers said Tuesday that Alec Otto's class action claims were clearly filed too late; that at least one filing contained allegations unsupported by evidence; and that he "advanc[ed] a series of absurd and/or clearly legally meritless arguments," among other alleged issues. "Sanctions against Mr. Otto and his counsel are appropriate, and — indeed — required" under securities law,...

