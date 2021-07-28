South Africa Issues World's First Patent With AI Inventor

Law360 (July 28, 2021, 6:59 PM EDT) -- The patent office in South Africa on Wednesday issued the world's first patent for an invention created by artificial intelligence, furthering a fight over recognition for such patents in other countries. The Companies and Intellectual Property Commission, an agency under the country's Department of Trade, Industry and Competition, issued the patent to Stephen Thaler, who runs a company called Imagination Engines in Missouri and who is behind another invention, called a device for the autonomous bootstrapping of unified sentience, or DABUS. "The invention was autonomously generated by an artificial intelligence," the patent reads, published in CIPC's monthly journal of new patents,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS