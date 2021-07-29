Senate Panel OKs Antitrust Package Aimed At Drug Pricing

Law360 (July 29, 2021, 6:03 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee passed a slew of bills Thursday that would increase the Federal Trade Commission's ability to crack down on a variety of anticompetitive practices that lawmakers say have driven up drug prices for years, sending the legislation to the floor for a vote. The committee unanimously passed four bills through a voice vote, each of which goes after a specific tactic that lawmakers said name brand pharmaceutical companies often use to weaken competition, resulting in higher drug prices for consumers, in some cases by making that behavior presumptively illegal. One bill, The Stop Stalling Act, bars pharmaceutical...

