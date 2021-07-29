Baker Donelson Adds Energy Pro In Houston

Law360 (July 29, 2021, 2:07 PM EDT) -- The attorney who led the oil and gas practice at Womble Bond Dickinson LLP has joined Baker Donelson Bearman Caldwell & Berkowitz PC as a shareholder in Houston. Jasper Mason began working with Baker Donelson on Monday, joining his former Womble Bond colleague Joe Tirone, who works out of the firm's Baltimore office. Tirone joined the firm as a shareholder in May and Mason decided to follow suit because the two worked well together in the energy practice at Womble Dickinson. Tirone was a co-leader of that firm's energy section and Mason headed the oil and gas practice, he told Law360....

