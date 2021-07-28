UN Litigation Funding Proposal Overlooks Smaller Businesses

Law360 (July 28, 2021, 4:13 PM EDT) -- A body of the United Nations General Assembly has proposed provisions to limit or eliminate third-party funding of investment arbitration claims against states that would be recommended to member states for inclusion in investment treaties. The United Nations Commission on International Trade Law, or UNCITRAL,[1] has formulated a range of reform measures, the draft provisions on third-party funding, some of them severe to the point of prohibiting third-party funding altogether, offering them up for public comment through July 30. According to the document, the public comments on the draft will be considered in the next session of the working group.[2]...

