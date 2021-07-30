Glencore Settles $1.6M Oil Tanker Suit With Insurers

Law360, London (July 30, 2021, 4:41 PM BST) -- Allianz and four other insurers have settled a $1.6 million lawsuit brought by commodities and mining giant Glencore that was seeking to recoup damages for an oil tanker that ran aground after it changed course in 2013. The insurers — including ICICI Lombard General Insurance Co. Ltd. and an Allianz joint venture company in India, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Co. Ltd. — and Glencore reached a confidential settlement in their battle over whether the insurers had to pay out claims for damage caused when an oil tanker, called the Formosa Falcon, ran aground on its voyage. The settlement was signed off by the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS