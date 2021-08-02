Hotel Group Denies Aviva's Fraud Claim Over Water Damage

Law360, London (August 2, 2021, 12:56 PM BST) -- A hotel operator has struck back at allegations that an employee intentionally caused water damage to a restaurant in the building to claim reimbursement from Aviva, saying the overflow was the result of poorly installed insulation rather than fraud. Lawyers for Malhotra Leisure Ltd. said in a High Court filing on July 27 that an overflow pipe had spilled over at its hotel restaurant in the northeast city of Newcastle because water was restricted by mesh insulation in the loft. The company, which runs Osbornes restaurant at the New Northumbria Hotel, has rejected a counterclaim filed by Aviva Insurance Ltd. stating...

