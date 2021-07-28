Famous Sriracha Co. Can't Nix Jalapeno Farmer's $23M Win

Law360 (July 28, 2021, 8:02 PM EDT) -- A California appellate court backed a $23 million verdict against Sriracha hot sauce maker Huy Fong Foods Inc., agreeing with a jury that found the famous chili sauce company liable for convincing its longtime pepper supplier to expand its farmland and then backing out on a verbal agreement. Huy Fong, known for its iconic rooster-adorned bottle, promised through founder David Tran to purchase jalapeno peppers by the acre, rather than by the pound produced, if Underwood Ranches LP and its founder Craig Underwood, would acquire more farmland and grow more peppers, the appellate panel found Tuesday. But in 2017, after Underwood...

