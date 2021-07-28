9th Circ. Affirms Dismissal Of Calif. Pork Law Challenge

Law360 (July 28, 2021, 5:11 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit on Wednesday backed a lower court's finding that a successful California ballot initiative banning the in-state sale of pork born from sows kept in confined housing doesn't unconstitutionally regulate out-of-state conduct. In a unanimous published decision, the circuit court affirmed the dismissal of a commerce clause challenge brought by the American Farm Bureau Federation and the National Pork Producers Council that targeted California's Proposition 12. The Ninth Circuit disagreed with the pork industry advocates that the new law wrongfully regulates and interferes with out-of-state commerce by forcing out-of-state producers to comply with California animal-raising standards in order to sell their...

