Trade Group Asks 5th Circ. To Grant Exxon $300M Fuel Credit

Law360 (July 28, 2021, 5:50 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal court wrongly denied Exxon Mobil a $300 million refund in connection with a fuel excise tax credit, as receiving that credit shouldn't lead to an increased income tax liability, a trade association told the Fifth Circuit on Wednesday. The appeals court should reverse the ruling from the Texas federal court that denied Exxon a refund for the alcohol fuel mixture tax credit it claimed under Internal Revenue Code Section 6426(b), American Fuel and Petrochemical Manufacturers said in an amicus brief. That court wrongly decided that receiving that credit reduces Exxon's excise tax liability, which then increased its income...

