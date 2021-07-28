NJ Justice To Delay Retirement Amid Replacement Holdup

Law360 (July 28, 2021, 3:56 PM EDT) -- New Jersey Supreme Court Justice Jaynee LaVecchia will postpone her retirement until the end of the year because confirmation hearings for her replacement will not occur until after Election Day, Chief Justice Stuart Rabner said Wednesday. The announcement comes nearly five months after Justice LaVecchia submitted her intent to retire at the end of the high court's term on Aug. 31. Justice Rabner, however, said that her services are still needed because confirmation hearings for her nominated replacement, Rachel Wainer Apter, the state's director of the Division on Civil Rights, will not occur until after Election Day. "By around that time, the...

