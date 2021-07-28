Insurer Looks To Toss La. Car Dealers' COVID Coverage Suit

Law360 (July 28, 2021, 7:30 PM EDT) -- Car dealerships in Louisiana failed to show how COVID-19 caused physical loss or damage in their insurance coverage lawsuit, Starr Surplus Lines Insurance told a Louisiana federal judge Wednesday in its bid to dismiss the suit. Despite asking for more than $2 million in losses, Starr argued, the Ford, Nissan, Chevrolet and other dealerships didn't clearly show how the virus damaged their properties, as it said is required for coverage. "The plaintiffs do not allege a single fact that triggers coverage under the policy. The plaintiffs' repeated use of the term 'physical loss' in their complaint as a self-supporting and conclusory...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS