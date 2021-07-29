NC County Axed Worker For Claiming Harassment, DOJ Says

Law360 (July 29, 2021, 3:58 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice filed a Title VII lawsuit against a North Carolina county, claiming it fired an emergency call center worker as punishment for speaking up about sexual harassment from a former supervisor. The government's suit, brought Wednesday in North Carolina federal court, said Wilson County illegally retaliated against Jennifer Riddle after she lodged an internal complaint against former Wilson County Emergency Communications assistant director Michael Cone, who left the agency after an investigation into Riddle's allegations. "As a result of her complaints, [Wilson County] isolated Riddle, subjected her to increased disciplinary scrutiny, transferred her to a different shift...

