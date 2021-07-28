House Subcommittee Asks J&J About Talc Bankruptcy Plans

Law360 (July 28, 2021, 6:07 PM EDT) -- A U.S. House of Representatives subcommittee is asking Johnson & Johnson to turn over information about plans to put its talc liabilities under bankruptcy protection, according to a letter sent Wednesday. The Subcommittee on Economic and Consumer Policy wants documents from the company, which faces thousands of lawsuits alleging that its talc causes cancer, about any bankruptcy plans and how those plans might affect those claims, according to the letter written by subcommittee chair Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-Ill. The subcommittee, which is under the House Oversight and Reform Committee, also wants to know about any plans to create a dedicated subsidiary...

