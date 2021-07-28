Watchdog Raps USTR For Opaque China Tariff Exclusions

Law360 (July 28, 2021, 7:02 PM EDT) -- A government watchdog on Wednesday called on the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative to better document its process for exempting certain products from tariffs on Chinese goods, finding that the agency's handling of exclusion requests was opaque. When the Trump administration began heaping tariffs on Beijing in 2018, it also established a system for importers to get certain goods excluded. USTR denied 87% of those requests, and the U.S. Government Accountability Office uncovered inconsistencies in USTR's review process. The GAO's report faulted USTR for not sufficiently documenting each request's journey through the agency's review system. Specifically, the GAO said that...

