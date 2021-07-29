5th Circ. Won't Rehear UT Austin Age Bias Suit

Law360 (July 29, 2021, 11:33 AM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit is keeping intact an earlier opinion that a job applicant and a fired employee of the University of Texas at Austin couldn't rely on higher-ups' purportedly ageist comments to sustain their discrimination and retaliation claims. The circuit court on Wednesday rejected a rehearing request by the two appellants in a single-page opinion, just weeks after Alana Oldenburg and Debrah Fields told the three-judge panel it made errors in its June ruling affirming a summary judgment ruling against them. Among the errors that Oldenburg and Fields claimed was that the panel seemingly agreed with and put weight on UT's...

